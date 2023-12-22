Marquette Vet Clinic offers holiday pet safety tips

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As you prepare to gather with your family for Christmas, a Marquette vet clinic is reminding you to keep a close eye on your pets.

Things like making sure scraps from your holiday dinner are disposed of and keeping decorations from your pet are the best ways to keep them safe.

Co-owner of the Marquette Vet Clinic Edward Brauer says small steps go a long way.

“Animals are kind of lurking in the shadows. So sometimes it gets overlooked if a trash can is not taken out and it has the remnants of your Christmas dinner that they’re getting into or they go off on the side and they happen to chew on products like your garland tinsel, electrical cords, that could be a hazard to them,” Brauer said.

For those traveling, Brauer suggests making sure you have your pet’s vaccination card and proper ID around their neck.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.