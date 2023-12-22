Marquette Vet Clinic offers holiday pet safety tips

Brauer says to always make sure your holiday decorations are away from your pet.
Brauer says to always make sure your holiday decorations are away from your pet.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As you prepare to gather with your family for Christmas, a Marquette vet clinic is reminding you to keep a close eye on your pets.

Things like making sure scraps from your holiday dinner are disposed of and keeping decorations from your pet are the best ways to keep them safe.

Co-owner of the Marquette Vet Clinic Edward Brauer says small steps go a long way.

“Animals are kind of lurking in the shadows. So sometimes it gets overlooked if a trash can is not taken out and it has the remnants of your Christmas dinner that they’re getting into or they go off on the side and they happen to chew on products like your garland tinsel, electrical cords, that could be a hazard to them,” Brauer said.

For those traveling, Brauer suggests making sure you have your pet’s vaccination card and proper ID around their neck.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Margaret Kempainen (50) and Jacob Kempainen (20)
2 arrested in Iowa in connection to murder of Hancock Township man
New Michigan Green & White License Plate
State of Michigan to introduce new license plate, driver’s licenses in 2024
Texas Roadhouse location along US-41 in Marquette Township
Texas Roadhouse to open Marquette location in late February
A white-tailed doe is shown in winter in the Upper Peninsula
Taking stock of Michigan’s latest deer harvest
Criminal fraud rings use "skimmers" that exactly match most, if not all, card readers and...
Fraud ring targets ATMs in Upper Peninsula

Latest News

Picture from Bryce Steinfath's GoFundMe page
Driver identified in pedestrian vs. vehicle crash that injured 17-year-old Marinette student
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis. A...
Tape reveals Donald Trump pressured Michigan officials not to certify 2020 vote, a new report says
Being active in winter helps you fall asleep and stay asleep, keeps up muscle mass and gives...
Aspirus Health shares tips on how to stay active during winter
MTEC SmartZone logo
MTEC SmartZone client signs collaboration agreement with MTU
Criminal fraud rings use "skimmers" that exactly match most, if not all, card readers and...
Fraud ring targets ATMs in Upper Peninsula