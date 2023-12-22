Marquette County Suicide Survivors Fund needs community support

The Marquette County Community Foundation oversees the fund.
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County program that helps families affected by suicide needs your help this holiday season.

The Suicide Survivors Fund is a Marquette County program that aims to help families affected by suicide. It is the only program of its kind in the state. The founding donor for the fund began the program in 2022 after a close friend died by suicide and he saw the need for the loved ones left behind.

“On top of all the trauma and everything that they’re dealing with, most clean-ups cost an average of $4,000 and it’s just can be very hard for people to get that money in a quick fashion to be able to deal with these things. So our fund is there to help these people,” Founding Donor David Aro said.

The fund utilizes the Six Feet Over program which provides these services to families.

“We have it set up so that our county has its own fund set up, so that when we utilize Six Feet Over then it’s only for people in Marquette County and then we reimburse Six Feet Over after they provide whatever services they need,” Aro said.

Because of the need for the program around Marquette County, the fund is running short on money. Out of the $45,000 initially raised by the program, only $15,000 remains.

“There have been six families who’ve utilized the financial resources through the suicide survivors fund. So it has been depleted and we’re looking to get financial support from the community moving forward as well,” Marquette County Community Foundation CEO Zosia Eppensteiner said.

If you would like to make a donation to the Suicide Survivors Fund visit the Marquette County Foundation website to learn more. If you are having a mental crisis and need help, call 988 or visit this website.

