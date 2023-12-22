Houghton Indoor Market holds Christmas Bazaar, food pantry donation raffle

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton Indoor Market held a holiday-themed bazaar for its final winter farmers market before Christmas on Thursday.

Multiple vendors greeted customers with a variety of Christmas and holiday goods, including holiday bakeries, toys and even candles.

Vendors also donated some of their wares for a good cause. Customers could buy tickets to enter a raffle for some items donated by vendors. Funds raised will go to a food pantry at the Office Shop in Calumet.

“It’s called feeding the U.P. for Christmas,” said Chassell Farmers Market Committee Member James Niemela. “To help out and to make sure that everyone has something for Christmas time, something to eat for Christmas time, and help out our neighbors and friends.”

Even though the raffle is over, people can still donate. Niemela encourages anyone who can to donate food or money to the food pantry when they can.

