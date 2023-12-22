Eagle Mine receives amendment permit for mining expansion in Upper Eagle East

BIG BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Eagle Mine in Big Bay will be soon expand its underground mining to an area of its property called Upper Eagle East.

Applied for in November, the permit was approved by the State’s Oil, Gas, and Minerals Division on Thursday.

“It takes into effect immediately once we determine that the amendment request does not constitute a significant change to the existing permit conditions and then it is approved,” Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy Oil, Gas and Minerals Division Geologist Melanie Humphrey said.

Eagle Mine Manager of Environmental and Water Services Rob Beranek said this project will double the amount of mined, in-ground ore by two million tons and he said the mine hopes to start this project next year.

“We’ve been building the ramp down into this area to mine for some time and will be adjacent to the Ore soon. Once we are there, now that we have approval,” Beranek said. “We can access that Ore and bring it to the mill so as soon as the area is accessible, we will start mining it.”

According to Beranek, the project is part of the mine’s long-term strategy to reduce the cost of mining. He said it will also expand the mine’s lifetime, keeping people employed.

“EGLE Mine employs 470 people between the mine and the mill and for every employee of ours, we have two to three spinoff jobs in the community,” Beranek said. “So, this project is going to extend the mine life from 2027 till some time in 2029.”

Beranek said the mine will begin applying for federal funding next year.

