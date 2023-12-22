Drizzle today, warmer weekend and rainy Christmas

Plan on slick surfaces today as freezing drizzle and drizzle will be around. This weekend will be warmer with record highs on Christmas Eve. A front tracks across the U.P. on Christmas. Rain starts to move in across the Western U.P. Sunday evening. It becomes widespread by Christmas and continues steadily all day. By the afternoon temperatures decrease to the 30s with a transition to freezing rain occurring across the west. By Tuesday morning roads will be icy as freezing rain continues. A transition to snow begins on Wednesday as colder air filters in.

Today: Freezing drizzle, drizzle and mist

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s inland, upper 30s to low 40s along shorelines

Saturday: Cloudy and mild

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s inland, low 40s along shorelines

Christmas Eve: Cloudy and unseasonably warm

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Monday: Widespread rain with freezing rain late in the day across the west

>Highs: Around 40

Tuesday: Freezing rain mix and rain

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Wednesday: Rain and snow mix

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Thursday: Lake effect snow across the north

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.