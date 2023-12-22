Driver identified in pedestrian vs. vehicle crash that injured 17-year-old Marinette student

Picture from Bryce Steinfath's GoFundMe page
Picture from Bryce Steinfath's GoFundMe page(GoFundMe)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARINETTE, Wisc. (WLUC) - The driver of a vehicle that struck a 17-year-old Marinette student earlier this month has been identified.

On Friday, Dec. 8, Marinette County Dispatch received a 911 call for a report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash at the 2000 block of Carney Avenue in the City of Marinette.

According to the Marinette Police Department, upon arrival on-scene, responders located Bryce Steinfath who had been hit by a vehicle.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle has been identified as 36-year-old Amber L. Renner who is facing one count of knowingly operating a motor vehicle while suspended causing great bodily harm.

Several agencies responded to the scene to assist including the Marinette Police Department, Marinette Fire Department, Aurora Medical Center-Bay Area EMS personnel, Marinette Emergency Rescue Squad and the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office.

The family has started a GoFundMe campaign to help with Steinfath’s medical expenses.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Margaret Kempainen (50) and Jacob Kempainen (20)
2 arrested in Iowa in connection to murder of Hancock Township man
A white-tailed doe is shown in winter in the Upper Peninsula
Taking stock of Michigan’s latest deer harvest
New Michigan Green & White License Plate
State of Michigan to introduce new license plate, driver’s licenses in 2024
Texas Roadhouse location along US-41 in Marquette Township
Texas Roadhouse to open Marquette location in late February
Criminal fraud rings use "skimmers" that exactly match most, if not all, card readers and...
Fraud ring targets ATMs in Upper Peninsula

Latest News

The Marquette County Community Foundation oversees the fund.
Marquette County Suicide Survivors Fund needs community support
Brauer says to always make sure your holiday decorations are away from your pet.
Marquette Vet Clinic offers holiday pet safety tips
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis. A...
Tape reveals Donald Trump pressured Michigan officials not to certify 2020 vote, a new report says
Being active in winter helps you fall asleep and stay asleep, keeps up muscle mass and gives...
Aspirus Health shares tips on how to stay active during winter