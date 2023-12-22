Driver identified in pedestrian vs. vehicle crash that injured 17-year-old Marinette student

MARINETTE, Wisc. (WLUC) - The driver of a vehicle that struck a 17-year-old Marinette student earlier this month has been identified.

On Friday, Dec. 8, Marinette County Dispatch received a 911 call for a report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash at the 2000 block of Carney Avenue in the City of Marinette.

According to the Marinette Police Department, upon arrival on-scene, responders located Bryce Steinfath who had been hit by a vehicle.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle has been identified as 36-year-old Amber L. Renner who is facing one count of knowingly operating a motor vehicle while suspended causing great bodily harm.

Several agencies responded to the scene to assist including the Marinette Police Department, Marinette Fire Department, Aurora Medical Center-Bay Area EMS personnel, Marinette Emergency Rescue Squad and the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office.

The family has started a GoFundMe campaign to help with Steinfath’s medical expenses.

