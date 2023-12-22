Detroit Lions are in line to play the Rams and Mathew Stafford in the playoffs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If the Lions win on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, then Detroit would clinch the division for the first time since 1993. That means for the first time in the history of Ford Field, the Lions would be hosting a playoff game.

What makes the playoff scenario even more interesting is that with the Lions being at the three-seed, their opponent at the moment would be the 8-7 Rams at the six-seed. Lions former QB Matthew Stafford was traded to the Rams in 2021 for Jared Goff. Stafford spent 2009–2020 and was the number one selection in the 2009 NFL draft by Detroit.

Goff was the first overall pick of the NFL Draft by the Rams in 2016. There’s still three games left in the Lions season, but it would be interesting to see if that was the matchup in the first round for Detroit.

