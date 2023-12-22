Detroit Lions are in line to play the Rams and Mathew Stafford in the playoffs

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws on the run against the Cleveland...
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws on the run against the Cleveland Browns during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By Owen Oszust
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If the Lions win on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, then Detroit would clinch the division for the first time since 1993. That means for the first time in the history of Ford Field, the Lions would be hosting a playoff game.

What makes the playoff scenario even more interesting is that with the Lions being at the three-seed, their opponent at the moment would be the 8-7 Rams at the six-seed. Lions former QB Matthew Stafford was traded to the Rams in 2021 for Jared Goff. Stafford spent 2009–2020 and was the number one selection in the 2009 NFL draft by Detroit.

Goff was the first overall pick of the NFL Draft by the Rams in 2016. There’s still three games left in the Lions season, but it would be interesting to see if that was the matchup in the first round for Detroit.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Margaret Kempainen (50) and Jacob Kempainen (20)
2 arrested in Iowa in connection to murder of Hancock Township man
A white-tailed doe is shown in winter in the Upper Peninsula
Taking stock of Michigan’s latest deer harvest
New Michigan Green & White License Plate
State of Michigan to introduce new license plate, driver’s licenses in 2024
Texas Roadhouse location along US-41 in Marquette Township
Texas Roadhouse to open Marquette location in late February
Criminal fraud rings use "skimmers" that exactly match most, if not all, card readers and...
Fraud ring targets ATMs in Upper Peninsula

Latest News

Michigan Tech hockey activates Bowling Green transfer Austen Swankler ahead of GLI
Michigan Tech hockey activates Bowling Green transfer Austen Swankler ahead of GLI
Escanaba's Adrianna and Ava Getzloff sign National Letters of Intent to row at U of M, MSU
Escanaba's Adrianna and Ava Getzloff sign National Letters of Intent to row at U of M, MSU
Negaunee boys' and girls' basketball sweep Westwood, high school scores - Thursday, Dec. 21
Negaunee boys' and girls' basketball sweep Westwood, high school scores - Thursday, Dec. 21
Smith will join the Chippewas in 2024.
Marquette's Dasan Smith signs National Letter of Intent to play football at Central Michigan
The Patriots finished with a 27-1 record in 2003.
2003 Westwood girls’ basketball team reunites to commemorate 20th anniversary of state championship