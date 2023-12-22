Decking the Halls: Upper Michigan Today judges Negaunee Middle School’s holiday door decorating contest
Check out all of the participating classroom’s doors on Upper Michigan Today Thursday, December 21
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today took Thursday’s show on the road to Negaunee Middle School to judge its holiday door decorating contest for the second year in a row.
Principal Mike McCollum guides Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon through the school to look at the festive displays and decide on a winner for each floor.
