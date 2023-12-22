Decking the Halls: Upper Michigan Today judges Negaunee Middle School’s holiday door decorating contest

Check out all of the participating classroom’s doors on Upper Michigan Today Thursday, December 21
Student-decorated doors at Negaunee Middle School.
Student-decorated doors at Negaunee Middle School.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today took Thursday’s show on the road to Negaunee Middle School to judge its holiday door decorating contest for the second year in a row.

Principal Mike McCollum guides Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon through the school to look at the festive displays and decide on a winner for each floor.

Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon chat with Negaunee Middle School principals about its annual door decorating contest.
Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon judge Negaunee Middle School's door decorating competition, starting on the first floor.
Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon judge Negaunee Middle School's door decorating competition: second floor.
Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon judge Negaunee Middle School's door decorating competition: third floor.
Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon judge Negaunee Middle School's door decorating competition and discuss judging criteria.
Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon announce the winners of Negaunee Middle School's door decorating competition.
Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon present the winners of Negaunee Middle School's door decorating competition with awards.

