Aspirus Health shares tips on how to stay active during winter

Being active in winter helps you fall asleep and stay asleep, keeps up muscle mass and gives you a boost of dopamine.(wect news)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Winter can be a difficult time to keep up with your health and exercise, so Aspirus Health shares some tips on how you can stay active during winter.

Shannon Handler, FNP-C, Family Nurse Practitioner for Aspirus, said any kind of movement is good movement. It doesn’t have to be extreme.

Handler said being active in winter helps you fall asleep and stay asleep, keeps up muscle mass and gives you a boost of dopamine.

“There is a secondary boost that every time you do physical activity for a little while it boosts your dopamine,” said Handler. “That gives you a little mental health booster again... that’s important for motivation and energy.”

Aspirus recommended some activities for winter like skiing, skating, snowshoeing and hiking. Some indoor activities include going to the gym or doing workouts in your own home.

