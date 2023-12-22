7-year-old boy released from hospital just in time for Christmas months after bicycle crash

Ashton, a 7-year-old Michigan boy, is coming home from the hospital after colliding with a bus in October. (Source: WILX)
By Kellan Buddy and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLT, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - A Michigan boy is returning home just in time for the holidays months after being seriously injured in a crash.

WILX reports that 7-year-old Ashton was riding his bike when he went into the roadway and collided with a school bus in October.

He was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries that included a broken shoulder blade, femur, pelvis, hip and rib.

Ashton had to go through four surgeries in the first few days at the hospital and had to have his spleen and appendix removed.

His road to recovery is still lengthy, but his family is rallying around him during the holiday season and happy to have him home.

“It was terrible, it was tragic, but he’s still here. So, let’s take advantage of what we do have,” his mother, Kayla Briseno, said. “This guy is the one that pulls us all together. It’s for him. That’s all that matters.”

Ashton will have to return to the hospital in January 2024 but will be enjoying the holidays with his family.

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Margaret Kempainen (50) and Jacob Kempainen (20)
2 arrested in Iowa in connection to murder of Hancock Township man
New Michigan Green & White License Plate
State of Michigan to introduce new license plate, driver’s licenses in 2024
This special show was filmed in Sept. 2023.
How to watch TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson’s hour-long special about life on the Lee A. Tregurtha
NFL logo on the field during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit.
FOX UP to broadcast Lions vs. Vikings on Christmas Eve
Police Lights Generic
Elderly man found dead in home in Hancock Township, evidence of foul play present

Latest News

FILE - Vin Diesel poses during the premiere of Fast and Furious 8, in Paris, April 5, 2017. ...
Vin Diesel accused of sexual battery by former assistant in lawsuit
The Sheriffs Department, Skandia/West Branch Fire Department and Santa will all be a part of...
Santa Claus to visit Skandia for annual Christmas Parade
The REAPr vehicle would be used for tasks such as materials handling, trail clearance and fire...
US Marine Corps contracts GS Engineering for $1.5M prototype vehicle
Not everything they had in their space will be for sale, but they will be posting the...
Campfire Coworks sells inventory in ‘fire sale’
Eagle Mine Manager of Environmental and Water Services Rob Beranek said this project project...
Eagle Mine receives amendment permit for mining expansion in Upper Eagle East