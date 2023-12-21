US Marine Corps contracts GS Engineering for $1.5M prototype vehicle

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.S. Marine Corps has selected GS Engineering to receive $1.5 million.

This is through a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract. It will be used to take the next step in the company’s Remote Expeditionary Autonomous Pioneer System (REAPr) project.

“It’s a tele-operational vehicle for the Marine Corps to do logistics-based functions for them,” said GS Engineering Chief Engineer Andy Diepen. “It’s unmanned and has many different use cases.”

Roughly the size of a minivan, the REAPr would be used for tasks such as materials handling, trail clearance and fire suppression. This contract calls for GS Engineering to develop and test the first prototype.

“It’ll give the soldiers a chance to exercise the functionality, test out the vehicle, and give us feedback to what they like and what they don’t like,” continued Diepen. “If this Phase II is successful, this will go on to a production vehicle which will include more design and future use cases for the platform.”

The project kicked off due to the Marine Corps needing assistance.

“Federal agencies will publish topics of interest to them, problems that they have that they need solutions to,” said GS Engineering Tech Growth Manager Chuck Gaff. “Small businesses will write proposals to address those solutions, and then they are down selected. Sometimes multiple small businesses are down selected to execute the Phase 1 SBIR.”

After meeting with the Marine Corps to find out the requirements for the machine and how it needed to function, the company developed a digital version of the REAPr.

“And at that point, we brought it into a simulation that’s based on a game engine technology,” added Gaff. “So, we could essentially validate some of the functionality digitally before we got out and spend a lot of money on building a physical prototype.”

The success of the project also aligns with several goals the company has.

“Which, as a company, includes building skillsets in emerging technologies,” said Defense Portfolio Business Development Manager Traci Webb. “And innovating processes and products that allow us to grow. We are nearly 100 people and look to grow significantly in the coming years, adding more high-tech jobs to the area.”

The company also notes that the REAPr could be used for multiple commercial uses, such as construction, agriculture and even snow-blowing.

