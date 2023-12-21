UP businesses adjust to lack of winter weather

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The lack of winter weather is being felt by local businesses like Down Wind Sports in Marquette.

Down Wind Sports sells outdoor equipment for a variety of activities including snowshoeing, skiing and rock climbing.

The store owners say with the lack of snow, they’re selling fewer skis and snowshoes, but business has picked up in other areas.

“We may not be selling as many snowshoes and cross-country skis, but the biking has been phenomenal, so people are actually getting into biking who maybe wouldn’t normally look at that sport. There’s still plenty of activities and that’s kind of the cool thing about where we live, there’s a lot of things to do with snow or with little snow,” said Todd King, Down Wind Sports co-owner.

King also says they’ve ordered ahead and will be fully stocked with all winter gear needs when the snow does come.

