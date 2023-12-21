TV6 Morning News Team rings bells for Salvation Army

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The TV6 Morning News team took their turn ringing bells for the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign on Thursday.

Morning Anchors Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon, along with Meteorologist Jennifer Perez and morning Producer Nathan Larsh donned the aprons and bells at the Negaunee Super One from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The TV6 evening team spent the same amount of time ringing bells on Wednesday.

They were there trying to help the Salvation Army reach its earning goal of $70k for this year. The Red Kettle Campaign will be going on until Saturday.

Over four hours at the kettles, our TV6 team collectively raised a total of $760 for the Salvation Army of Marquette County. The evening crew raised slightly more than the morning crew, giving them bragging rights.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.