TV6 Morning News Team rings bells for Salvation Army

Nathan, Jennifer, Elizabeth and Tia ringing bells for the Salvation Army
Nathan, Jennifer, Elizabeth and Tia ringing bells for the Salvation Army(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The TV6 Morning News team took their turn ringing bells for the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign on Thursday.

Morning Anchors Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon, along with Meteorologist Jennifer Perez and morning Producer Nathan Larsh donned the aprons and bells at the Negaunee Super One from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The TV6 evening team spent the same amount of time ringing bells on Wednesday.

They were there trying to help the Salvation Army reach its earning goal of $70k for this year. The Red Kettle Campaign will be going on until Saturday.

Over four hours at the kettles, our TV6 team collectively raised a total of $760 for the Salvation Army of Marquette County. The evening crew raised slightly more than the morning crew, giving them bragging rights.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Margaret Kempainen (50) and Jacob Kempainen (20)
2 arrested in Iowa in connection to murder of Hancock Township man
New Michigan Green & White License Plate
State of Michigan to introduce new license plate, driver’s licenses in 2024
This special show was filmed in Sept. 2023.
How to watch TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson’s hour-long special about life on the Lee A. Tregurtha
NFL logo on the field during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit.
FOX UP to broadcast Lions vs. Vikings on Christmas Eve
Police Lights Generic
Elderly man found dead in home in Hancock Township, evidence of foul play present

Latest News

Beatles painting up for auction in February; Trending Topics: What's the best holiday song?
TV6 First Look at the Web 12/21/2023
The Pine Mountain Sport Shop is offering a 20% discount on most snowboarding gear in the store.
Pine Mountain Sport Shop welcomes snowboarders
TM Fitness Owner Travis Alexander said everyone normally wears Christmas colors during the...
TM Fitness to host 3rd annual Jingle bell workout Saturday
Customers could buy tickets to enter a raffle for some items donated by vendors
Houghton Indoor Market holds Christmas Bazaar, food pantry donation raffle
TM Fitness Owner Travis Alexander said the 50-minute workout will take place right here
TM Fitness to host 3rd annual Jingle bell workout Saturday