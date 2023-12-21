Texas Roadhouse to open Marquette location in late February

By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:08 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Texas Roadhouse will open in Marquette in late February.

In a press release, Texas Roadhouse said they are currently hiring full and part-time positions.

Construction began earlier this year on the 7,926-square foot restaurant, located at 3440 US-41 West.

The new restaurant will employ a staff of 240. Those interested in employment can apply directly to Marquette opportunities at apply.texasroadhouse.com.

Starting in January, a hiring trailer will be in the parking lot and interviews will be conducted Monday through Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

No exact opening date has been set at this time.

Once open, the restaurant will serve dinner-only Monday through Thursday from 3:00 p.m. –10:00 p.m., Friday from 3:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. and be open for lunch and dinner Saturday 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. and Sunday, 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

