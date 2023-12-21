State of Michigan seeks input on green energy

Wind turbines.
Wind turbines.(PRNewswire)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The State of Michigan is looking for your input on the future of the state’s energy infrastructure.

According to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, (EGLE) Michigan is number one in the Midwest for clean energy jobs, and that sector is growing twice as fast as the overall economy.

The department says that means it’s more important than ever to let the state know how you’d like to see Michigan carry out its climate goals and create a greener future for us all.

EGLE says it wants input from as many Michiganders as possible.

“Everyone has a stake in this, and we want everyone’s participation,” said Jeff Johnston, EGLE public information officer. “That includes people in rural as well as urban areas and people of all economic means. We all have a role to play and we all have a stake in the outcome.”

You can learn more about Michigan’s climate goals here and provide input by contacting EGLE here.

