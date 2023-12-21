Santa Claus to visit Skandia for annual Christmas Parade

SKANDIA, Mich. (WLUC) - Santa Claus is stopping by Skandia to take part in the annual Christmas Parade.

The parade will start off at the Methodist Church, travel down Kreiger Avenue and end at the Skandia Township Hall. The Sheriffs Department, Skandia/West Branch Fire Department and Santa will all be a part of the parade.

After the parade, people can meet Santa at the Skandia Town Hall and enjoy hot chocolate and cookies provided by the Skandia Lions Club.

Kevin Downs, Skandia/West Branch Fire Department fire chief, said this is a good chance to meet Santa for those who haven’t gotten to yet.

“Just come out if you haven’t been able to tell Santa what you want for Christmas yet, here’s one last chance for you,” said Downs.

The Skandia Christmas Parade starts at 7 p.m.

