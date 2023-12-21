Santa Claus to take a ski break at Marquette Mountain

Kids are welcome to join Santa Claus on the ski hill from 1 to 4 p.m.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Santa Claus is leaving his workshop to do some shredding at Marquette Mountain Resort on Saturday.

Last year, Santa went snowboarding, but resort officials aren’t sure what he’ll do this year. Kids are welcome to join him on the chairlift, go down the mountain with him or visit him in the lodge.

Kaet Johnson, Marquette Mountain general manager, said there’s even more excitement in store.

“We’re opening Lift 2 up and Ridge Run, it has been a battle this year to make enough snow to get a run open so we’re just really happy to be able to do that on Saturday and we’ll have that open on Sunday too,” said Johnson.

Santa will be around the Mountain from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Johnson said he will be bringing candy for the good kids, and he will likely be in the lodge around 4.

Marquette Mountain will have certain hills open for the next few days. On Friday, Tyro and the Paddle Tow will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. On Saturday, Lift 2 (Ridge only), Tyro and the paddle tow will be open from noon to 9 p.m. and on Sunday, Lift 2 (Ridge only), Tyro and the paddle tow will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Mountain will be closed on Christmas Day.

