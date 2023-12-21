Pine Mountain Sport Shop welcomes snowboarders

By Blake Rierson
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Many people in Upper Michigan are hitting the slopes for World Snowboarding Day.

The Pine Mountain Sport Shop is offering a 20% discount on most snowboarding gear in the store. Snowboarders can also get their boards waxed and sharpened in-store.

Pine Mountain Sport Shop Owner Betsy Bittinger says the store is always busy with repairs.

“We do a lot of repairs,” said Bittinger. “Whether it be a screw, a buckle, or a toe piece or anything like that, we do a lot of that over the season as well as our technician does sharpen and wax on snowboards.”

Bittinger says she can make special orders for snowboard equipment not in stock.

