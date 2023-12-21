Michigan State Police, Airports prepare for busy Christmas holiday travel

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Nationally, AAA says more than 115 million people will be traveling this Christmas holiday season, a 2.2% increase from last year.

That same trend is expected on a state level and the Michigan State Police want to make sure everyone gets to their holiday destination safely.

AAA of Michigan is expecting 3.6 million Michiganders to travel 50 miles or more this Christmas. That’s a 2.4% increase from last year. The majority of those, 3.3 million, will be driving. The Michigan State Police says there will be extra patrols out on the roads through the new year.

“It’s going to be an extremely busy travel season starting probably today running through the first of the year, we also have what’s called the ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign going on, that runs through the first of the year so, there’s a lot of troopers who are going to be out on the road,” said Lt. Mark Giannunzio, MSP 8th District Public Information Officer.

Giannunzio says police are looking for drunk drivers, those under the influence of marijuana or drivers using their cell phones.

“That is our job, to make sure that everybody can enjoy Christmas and the New Year safely, that is our job to make sure that happens so, we’re going to be out there, you’ll see a lot of our blue gooses throughout the state and especially here in the U.P,” Giannunzio added.

AAA also forecasts more than 207,000 Michiganders will be flying to their holiday destinations. Duane DuRay is the Airport Manager at Marquette Sawyer Regional Airport. He says the airport’s two carriers are flying larger planes this year.

“We are anticipating a very busy travel season. Unfortunately, we don’t have the flights that we wish we would have at this time but, I will say that we’re flying larger aircraft which will accommodate some of the surge,” DuRay said.

DuRay also says the biggest thing to remember when planning a flight is to schedule it sooner rather than later.

“Book early is one of the tips that I would address to anybody because flights don’t get cheaper, they get more expensive and unfortunately our flights will fill up, that’s one of the caveats to Marquette is that we are a very busy airport,” DuRay added.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.