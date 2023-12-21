Marquette's Dasan Smith signs National Letter of Intent to play football at Central Michigan

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two-time U.P. Lineman of the Year Dasan Smith made it official today. He’s moving on to play football at Central Michigan.

“I’ve kind of always wanted to play football at Central,” Smith said. “It’s a place that I always thought I would be able to fit into.”

Home for Smith is Marquette, where he blossomed into the most feared offensive and defensive lineman in the U.P. over the past two seasons.

Marquette head coach Eric Mason said he still has yet to reach his potential.

“He’s a sponge and he’s very raw,” Mason said. “Central Michigan is going to get somebody they can mold into what they want. I think he’s just going to do fantastic.”

Smith’s imprint on the Marquette football program is immeasurable.

He was a big reason why they finished above .500, claiming a spot in the state playoffs. According to coach Mason, he made being a lineman cool again.

“He brought a level of importance to the linemen, and that became our focal point,” Mason said. “I just think once the confidence came, he was propelled to where he’s at now.”

Smith is fresh off a trip to Arlington, Texas, where he was the only player from Michigan to receive an invitation to the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl at AT&T Stadium.

As he prepares for football at the next level, the 6′6″ 17-year-old trusts in his ability to make the leap.

“I expect it to be difficult at first,” Smith said. “I expect that I can persevere through the training and being away from home.”

Along with his coaches and teammates, Smith took the time to shout out his family on his big day.

“They’re my support, they’re my base, they’re my foundation,” Smith said. “They’re the ones that support me on my dreams and goals.”

