MARESA hosts sensory friendly event for kids to visit Santa

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Children with special sensory needs had the chance to meet Santa, share their Christmas wishes and enjoy more fun holiday activities on Thursday.

Dimmed lights and quieter music made a festive environment for kids with sensory needs to visit Santa. This is the first-ever event like this being held at Marquette Alger RESA and every part of the event was carefully planned. Special Education Parent Advisory Committee Chairperson Andy Haavisto said this event was months in the making.

“It has been amazing. This is a dream come true. It started as just this little tiny idea like it would be so nice if I could do this for my kids. Then through MARESA, they got all the resources behind it and it really became a reality,” Haavisto said.

Haavisto said kids who attended were happy and felt that the event was a success. Haavisto said it is vital to create events like this and cater to kids with special needs.

“It’s so amazing to see just some of the families we’ve had come in have their kids that are six, seven, or eight haven’t been able to see Santa since they were two or three. Some of them haven’t ever had a chance to visit with Santa because it’s just not something they can do if they stand in line for an unspecified amount of time,” Haavisto said.

Santa himself says he was happy to see the kids excited in a relaxed environment and enjoying their time.

“So this is an incredible opportunity for me to connect with children in a low-stress environment. Christmas time can be a very exciting time of year and not all students thrive in a highly intense environment,” Santa said.

Haavisto said there are already a few ideas in mind to expand and make this a yearly event.

