Light icing, rain and snow to Friday before rainy Christmas

A Northern Plains system pushes towards Upper Michigan Friday and brushes the region with overall light rain and snow showers before waning Saturday. Then, a Central Plains system brings impacting showers this holiday weekend -- mainly rain Christmas Eve through Christmas Day, with wet snow possible in the mix west Christmas evening.

It’s a wintry mix of rain and snow showers early next week after an unseasonably warm trend in the U.P. A cold rush of polar air breaks the warm trend next Thursday, with northerly gales and lake effect snow possible during then.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain/snow mix plus light freezing drizzle; southeast winds gusting 20 mph

>Lows: Upper 20s to Mid 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered light rain and snow plus patchy drizzle/fog; south winds gusting 20 mph

>Highs: 30s/40

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain and showers early, tapering off to drizzle in the afternoon; warmer

>Highs: 40

Sunday, Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy with rain picking up in the evening; warm and breezy

>Highs: 40s/50

Monday, Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain, occasionally heavy; rain/snow mix west late evening; breezy

>Highs: 40

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with rain; rain/snow mix west; cooler and breezy

>Highs: 30s/40

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain/snow mix, diminishing in the afternoon; cooler

>Highs: 30s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow in the north wind belts; north winds gusting over 30 mph nearshore; cooler

>Highs: 30

