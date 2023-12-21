Light icing, rain and snow to Friday before rainy Christmas
Light wintry showers, drizzle and fog before warm holiday weekend -- rain to pick up towards Christmas.
A Northern Plains system pushes towards Upper Michigan Friday and brushes the region with overall light rain and snow showers before waning Saturday. Then, a Central Plains system brings impacting showers this holiday weekend -- mainly rain Christmas Eve through Christmas Day, with wet snow possible in the mix west Christmas evening.
It’s a wintry mix of rain and snow showers early next week after an unseasonably warm trend in the U.P. A cold rush of polar air breaks the warm trend next Thursday, with northerly gales and lake effect snow possible during then.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain/snow mix plus light freezing drizzle; southeast winds gusting 20 mph
>Lows: Upper 20s to Mid 30s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered light rain and snow plus patchy drizzle/fog; south winds gusting 20 mph
>Highs: 30s/40
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain and showers early, tapering off to drizzle in the afternoon; warmer
>Highs: 40
Sunday, Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy with rain picking up in the evening; warm and breezy
>Highs: 40s/50
Monday, Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain, occasionally heavy; rain/snow mix west late evening; breezy
>Highs: 40
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with rain; rain/snow mix west; cooler and breezy
>Highs: 30s/40
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain/snow mix, diminishing in the afternoon; cooler
>Highs: 30s
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow in the north wind belts; north winds gusting over 30 mph nearshore; cooler
>Highs: 30
