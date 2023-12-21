Juvenile court increases use of mental health screenings, resources

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Mental health screenings and access to community-based services for juveniles are now a standard when it comes to juvenile courts.

The Lt. Governor signed these changes into law last week. Marquette County Chief Probate Judge Cheryl Hill says one of the changes allows county courts to use state money to pay for counseling through the Child Care Fund.

“The money will be helpful for programs before they come into court, which is always good. It might help with some mental health dollars, but it just reaffirms that we’re on the right track and that we are doing what we need to help the children of our community succeed,” Hill said.

Hill says another change is the elimination of fees and costs for families of juvenile defendants.

“What was found was that so many kids were kept in the system because they couldn’t pay their fines and costs. That’s not restitution it is different than fines and costs. If a child harms somebody, breaks a window and steals a bike we still have the right to have that child reimburse or pay the restitution fines. The costs were monies that were just going to court and that will be gone,” Hill said.

Marquette County Prosecutor Jenna Nelson says Marquette County already does mental health screenings throughout the court process. She says it is important to have this standard statewide.

“I think that it’s important for a standard across the state because I think that when things aren’t being done uniformly, you get instances where a juvenile could be put in secure detention for something that is considered a status offense or some type of probation violation when you could be using other resources to try to assess that individual’s needs,” Nelson said.

Hill says these changes to the juvenile court system will take effect in October of next year.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.