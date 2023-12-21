Juvenile court increases use of mental health screenings, resources

Lt. Gov. Gilchrist signed the new laws last week.
Lt. Gov. Gilchrist signed the new laws last week.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Mental health screenings and access to community-based services for juveniles are now a standard when it comes to juvenile courts.

The Lt. Governor signed these changes into law last week. Marquette County Chief Probate Judge Cheryl Hill says one of the changes allows county courts to use state money to pay for counseling through the Child Care Fund.

“The money will be helpful for programs before they come into court, which is always good. It might help with some mental health dollars, but it just reaffirms that we’re on the right track and that we are doing what we need to help the children of our community succeed,” Hill said.

Hill says another change is the elimination of fees and costs for families of juvenile defendants.

“What was found was that so many kids were kept in the system because they couldn’t pay their fines and costs. That’s not restitution it is different than fines and costs. If a child harms somebody, breaks a window and steals a bike we still have the right to have that child reimburse or pay the restitution fines. The costs were monies that were just going to court and that will be gone,” Hill said.

Marquette County Prosecutor Jenna Nelson says Marquette County already does mental health screenings throughout the court process. She says it is important to have this standard statewide.

“I think that it’s important for a standard across the state because I think that when things aren’t being done uniformly, you get instances where a juvenile could be put in secure detention for something that is considered a status offense or some type of probation violation when you could be using other resources to try to assess that individual’s needs,” Nelson said.

Hill says these changes to the juvenile court system will take effect in October of next year.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Margaret Kempainen (50) and Jacob Kempainen (20)
2 arrested in Iowa in connection to murder of Hancock Township man
New Michigan Green & White License Plate
State of Michigan to introduce new license plate, driver’s licenses in 2024
This special show was filmed in Sept. 2023.
How to watch TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson’s hour-long special about life on the Lee A. Tregurtha
NFL logo on the field during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit.
FOX UP to broadcast Lions vs. Vikings on Christmas Eve
Police Lights Generic
Elderly man found dead in home in Hancock Township, evidence of foul play present

Latest News

Credit: Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
Hunter experiences ‘miraculous’ recovery after being struck by fallen tree in Iron County
Kitch-iti-kipi selfie at Palms Book State Park, Summer 2023. Photos taken by Tyler Leipprandt...
Michigan Recreation Passport fee to increase slightly in 2024
28 children across the Escanaba area got early Christmas gifts from the Escanaba Department of...
Escanaba Department of Public Safety gives out gifts to kids
For more than 15 years, Fulsher has helped manage and maintain the popular trail.
Carol Fulsher retires as Iron Ore Heritage Trail Administrator