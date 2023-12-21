Guardian Flight wins ‘People’s Choice Award’ for light display in Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Guardian Flight received the ‘People’s Choice Award’ for the best display at the 2023 Lights at the Lake event at Lake Antoine Park in Iron Mountain.

According to a press release, the People’s Choice Award was a new feature to the seasonal light display, where businesses and organizations reserve a campsite and decorate it to reflect their organization or a general holiday theme.

Organizers say there were a total of 663 ballots cast to nominate a fan favorite this year.

Guardian Flight, a critical care air-medical transport service that operates from bases throughout the United States, including Iron Mountain, as well as two other bases in Upper Michigan, captured the imagination of most viewers with their “Runway to the North Pole” display.

They received an award of $500, which they donated back to Lake Antoine Park Partners to benefit next year’s event and park improvements.

The displays will be lit up through New Year’s Day.

