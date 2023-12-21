Gogebic County Board working to hold scaled-down Gogebic County Fair in 2024

BESSEMER, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday night the Gogebic County Board heard from several residents and groups about the importance of the Gogebic County Fair.

This comes after the board canceled the fair and all other large events at the fairgrounds after a fire damaged several structures in September.

The board is working with the Gogebic County Fair Board and approved using the fairgrounds multi-purpose building with supervision.

“What the fair board has worked out is that they will have someone from their board or staff who will essentially serve as a host for groups that are at that facility, this allows us to assist the folks who are there but, also to make sure that they don’t wander into areas that they shouldn’t either,” said James Lorenson, Gogebic County Board chair.

38th State District Sen. Ed McBroom was at the meeting.

Sen. McBroom informed the board that the Upper Peninsula State Fair Authority would waive fees for kids from Gogebic County in 4H to enter the U.P. State Fair next year. After the meeting, Sen. McBroom said state and county fairs are very important.

“At the fair, you see all generations come together to talk about the way it was and the way it can be and what’s going on right now and celebrate agriculture, industry, education, family, community and so I love fairs as a part of that fabric of our U.P. communities,” Sen. McBroom said.

The Gogebic County Board is working with the Gogebic County Fair Board to bring a scaled-down version of the fair for 2024 but, they’re still working out the details.

“There are still some disagreements on the policy and the issues that drove the policy but we recognize, the county board recognizes that the fair is very important to a lot of people and a lot of people are involved in putting on the fair and there’s a lot of moving parts to make it work as part of that what the county board has indicated is a willingness to have a scaled-down version,” Lorenson said.

No other decisions regarding the county fair were reached Wednesday night.

