Gogebic County Board working to hold scaled-down Gogebic County Fair in 2024

Gogebic County Fair Building
Gogebic County Fair Building(wluc)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BESSEMER, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday night the Gogebic County Board heard from several residents and groups about the importance of the Gogebic County Fair.

This comes after the board canceled the fair and all other large events at the fairgrounds after a fire damaged several structures in September.

The board is working with the Gogebic County Fair Board and approved using the fairgrounds multi-purpose building with supervision.

“What the fair board has worked out is that they will have someone from their board or staff who will essentially serve as a host for groups that are at that facility, this allows us to assist the folks who are there but, also to make sure that they don’t wander into areas that they shouldn’t either,” said James Lorenson, Gogebic County Board chair.

38th State District Sen. Ed McBroom was at the meeting.

Sen. McBroom informed the board that the Upper Peninsula State Fair Authority would waive fees for kids from Gogebic County in 4H to enter the U.P. State Fair next year. After the meeting, Sen. McBroom said state and county fairs are very important.

“At the fair, you see all generations come together to talk about the way it was and the way it can be and what’s going on right now and celebrate agriculture, industry, education, family, community and so I love fairs as a part of that fabric of our U.P. communities,” Sen. McBroom said.

The Gogebic County Board is working with the Gogebic County Fair Board to bring a scaled-down version of the fair for 2024 but, they’re still working out the details.

“There are still some disagreements on the policy and the issues that drove the policy but we recognize, the county board recognizes that the fair is very important to a lot of people and a lot of people are involved in putting on the fair and there’s a lot of moving parts to make it work as part of that what the county board has indicated is a willingness to have a scaled-down version,” Lorenson said.

No other decisions regarding the county fair were reached Wednesday night.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Margaret Kempainen and Jacob Kempainen were arrested in connection to a Houghton County...
2 arrested in Iowa in connection to murder of Hancock Township man
Police Lights Generic
Elderly man found dead in home in Hancock Township, evidence of foul play present
animal cruelty graphic
UPDATE: Marquette County couple accused of animal abandonment arrested in Oakland County
A shortage of U.P. volunteer firefighters.
TV6 Investigates: A shortage of volunteer firefighters and how you can help
Francis Destrampe (left) has been missing since midnight Saturday.
UPDATE: Missing 80-year-old man found dead in Baraga County

Latest News

City of Ishpeming
City of Ishpeming to address waterline issues
Escanaba Department of Public Safety helping out Santa
Escanaba Department of Public Safety gives out gifts to kids
Everyone who participates in the Winter Reading Challenge will be entered into a drawing to...
Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library encourages patrons to participate in Winter Reading Challenge
Listeners dropped off items like high-quality soap, hygiene care products and household items.
MediaBrew wraps up ‘Christmas is for Veterans’
They will provide the service to 25 new homes and/or businesses each month until they reach...
Partridge Creek Compost to start curbside compost pickup