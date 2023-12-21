Fair travel conditions the Christmas rain

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:11 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Conditions will be fairly quiet over the next few days for travel. Today is cloudy and dry. Then, a disturbance brings light rain into Wisconsin and the Lower Peninsula tomorrow. Some of this could skirt along the southeastern U.P. near Lake Michigan. Otherwise, it’s patchy drizzle and isolated freezing drizzle tomorrow. Saturday and Christmas Eve are dry and warmer. Then, a front will bring rain on the evening of Christmas Eve which will be widespread on Christmas. Light rain sticks around through Wednesday. By the end of next week colder air filters in with some snow.

Today: Cloudy and mild

>Highs: Mid-30s

Friday: Patchy drizzle and freezing drizzle. Light rain along Lake Michigan late in the day

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and milder

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Christmas Eve: Cloudy and warmer. Then, evening rain

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Chrismas: Rainy with temperatures decreasing

Highs: Low 40s

Tuesday: Cloudy with light scattered rain

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered rain

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Margaret Kempainen and Jacob Kempainen were arrested in connection to a Houghton County...
2 arrested in Iowa in connection to murder of Hancock Township man
New Michigan Green & White License Plate
State of Michigan to introduce new license plate, driver’s licenses in 2024
Police Lights Generic
Elderly man found dead in home in Hancock Township, evidence of foul play present
This special show was filmed in Sept. 2023.
How to watch TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson’s hour-long special about life on the Lee A. Tregurtha
NFL logo on the field during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit.
FOX UP to broadcast Lions vs. Vikings on Christmas Eve

Latest News

nice day
Fair travel weather then holiday rain
Light wintry showers before a warm, mostly wet holiday weekend -- potential highs up to 50...
Mild winter start, then a warm-up towards Christmas
Light wintry showers before a warm, mostly wet holiday weekend -- potential highs up to 50...
Mild winter start, then a warm-up towards Christmas
wet holiday
Isolated flurries then mild stretch before a wet Christmas