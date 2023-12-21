Fair travel conditions the Christmas rain

Conditions will be fairly quiet over the next few days for travel. Today is cloudy and dry. Then, a disturbance brings light rain into Wisconsin and the Lower Peninsula tomorrow. Some of this could skirt along the southeastern U.P. near Lake Michigan. Otherwise, it’s patchy drizzle and isolated freezing drizzle tomorrow. Saturday and Christmas Eve are dry and warmer. Then, a front will bring rain on the evening of Christmas Eve which will be widespread on Christmas. Light rain sticks around through Wednesday. By the end of next week colder air filters in with some snow.

Today: Cloudy and mild

>Highs: Mid-30s

Friday: Patchy drizzle and freezing drizzle. Light rain along Lake Michigan late in the day

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and milder

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Christmas Eve: Cloudy and warmer. Then, evening rain

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Chrismas: Rainy with temperatures decreasing

Highs: Low 40s

Tuesday: Cloudy with light scattered rain

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered rain

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

