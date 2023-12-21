Escanaba Department of Public Safety gives out gifts to kids

Escanaba Department of Public Safety helping out Santa
Escanaba Department of Public Safety helping out Santa(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Escanaba Department of Public Safety is getting in the holiday spirit by giving out gifts to local kids.

28 children across the Escanaba area got early Christmas gifts from the Escanaba Department of Public Safety on Wednesday. Detective Seargent Tabitha Turnacliff said these gifts were picked out from an earlier event this month.

“Kids come and shop with us for ‘Shop With a Cop’ and they select gifts for their family and for themselves. Then, they’re all wrapped and then we put them all in bags and give them to the kids,” said Turnacliff.

Turnacliff said it is vital to participate in events like these to form relationships in the community. Escanaba Department of Public Safety Director John Gudwer said his favorite part is seeing the happy faces of kids who receive their gifts.

“The excitement on those kids faces when they see us rolling up with fire trucks and Santa getting out and bringing those gifts up up to them. Just that excitement in their face, you just you can’t get that anywhere else,” Gudwer said.

Turnacliff said the public can help this program grow through donations.

“It’s really great that the community shows support and any donations that they have for ‘Shop With a Cop’ is really great. The Sheriff’s Department does a great job organizing everything and it’s just it’s wonderful to have all the volunteers and all the people that come together to help kids,” Turnacliff said.

This event has gone on for three years now and Turnacliff said they intend to keep this a yearly event.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

