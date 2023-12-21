Electric scooter rental company Bird files for bankruptcy

FILE -- Bird filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in federal court.
FILE -- Bird filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in federal court.(wmtv)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Bird -- an electric scooter rental company found in many U.S. cities -- has filed for bankruptcy protection this week.

The Chapter 11 filing will reportedly allow the company to sell its U.S. assets in the next three to six months.

Bird was founded in 2017 and went public in 2021.

It called itself the largest micro-mobility operator in North America.

The e-scooter company was one of the fastest startups to ever reach a billion-dollar valuation.

At its peak, Bird is said to have operated scooter and bicycle-sharing operations in 350 cities worldwide.

But Bird’s losses piled up as the company focused more on growth and market share than profitability.

The company was delisted from the New York Stock Exchange in September after Bird admitted it had overstated its revenue for the past two years.

The bankruptcy filing does not involve Bird Canada or Bird Europe.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights Generic
Elderly man found dead in home in Hancock Township, evidence of foul play present
Margaret Kempainen and Jacob Kempainen were arrested in connection to a Houghton County...
2 arrested in Iowa in connection to murder of Hancock Township man
animal cruelty graphic
UPDATE: Marquette County couple accused of animal abandonment arrested in Oakland County
A shortage of U.P. volunteer firefighters.
TV6 Investigates: A shortage of volunteer firefighters and how you can help
Francis Destrampe (left) has been missing since midnight Saturday.
UPDATE: Missing 80-year-old man found dead in Baraga County

Latest News

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during the notification ceremony for the...
US, Venezuela swap prisoners: Maduro ally for 10 Americans, plus fugitive contractor ‘Fat Leonard’
Signs along the Iron Ore Heritage trail remind passerby of proper trail etiquette
Carol Fulsher retires as Iron Ore Heritage Trail Administrator
Langston Kelly was excited about a Christmas celebration that was planned Tuesday, but he had...
Christmas surprise: U.S. Army father away on duty shows up to son’s 1st-grade class
Testing wastewater for the presence of COVID-19 can help health departments anticipate...
Testing sewage for COVID-19 helps health departments