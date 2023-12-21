City of Ishpeming to address waterline issues

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Ishpeming is addressing its waterline issues.

Residents in the area south of Division Street near Ishpeming High School reported floods and infiltration of water into sanitary sewer systems. The Ishpeming City Council reviewed a presentation on the area at a special meeting on Wednesday night.

The report found that abandoned lines and old infrastructure are among the many reasons for water infiltration.

The City of Ishpeming’s City Manager Craig Cugini says now that the city knows what the problems are, it can work to find solutions.

“We’re just trying to piece out the ways in which we can address it and prioritize the easiest to the hardest solutions,” said Cugini. “Initially, we just had this huge volume of complaints and no real idea of where to start. Our investigation report today kind of dialed it down and gave them a little bit more to understand and digest so that they could give us their priorities and maybe give us a little clearer direction as a staff to help those residents. Because they’re so complicated and they’re so vast, you have to figure out where the priorities lie and how we help the residents, support the city, manage the city problems the best we can for all, and in the most effective and cost-effective way.”

The Ishpeming City Council plans to revisit the issue at its February meeting after crews assess abandoned lines and other issues in the area.

