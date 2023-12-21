City of Escanaba to recycle Christmas trees after holidays

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Escanaba is recycling Christmas trees for its residents.

Residents can drop off their Christmas trees at three locations: Lemmer Elementary School off 8th Avenue South, behind the bandshell in Ludington Park, or the Delta County Landfill Compost Site. Trees must be free from decorations, wires, and lights.

Garland and wreaths will not be accepted.

The City of Escanaba’s Department of Public Works says this will be much more efficient than leaving your tree on the curb.

“We discourage from putting the trees on the curb because by bringing them to these compost areas, it allows our guys to go through and within 15 minutes or a half hour we can take care of the trees versus if we’re getting calls all day long from block to block, it’s going to take up most of our day to pick up all the trees,” said Kent Dubord, City of Escanaba Department of Public Works director.

The Department of Public Works will recycle the trees at the Delta County Compost site after the holidays.

