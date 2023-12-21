Carol Fulsher retires as Iron Ore Heritage Trail Administrator

Signs along the Iron Ore Heritage trail remind passerby of proper trail etiquette
(wluc)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Carol Fulsher is officially retiring from the Iron Ore Heritage Trail Administration.

Friends and family gathered at Velodrome in Ishpeming today to celebrate. For more than 15 years Fulsher has helped manage and maintain the popular trail.

Fulsher said her proudest accomplishment is connecting Negaunee and Marquette with the trail.

“I think getting the Negaunee to Marquette portion of the trail opened. We had so many hurdles. That was the biggest thing, to have that open and to have the governor come up and cut the ribbon on it. I feel really good about that one,” said Fulsher.

Fulsher also said she is excited to now enjoy the trails she spent so many years working on.

