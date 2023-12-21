Campfire Coworks sells inventory in ‘fire sale’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After four years of providing a workspace for entrepreneurs and remote workers, Campfire Coworks in Downtown Marquette is closing.

Campfire Coworks will host an inventory fire sale at the end of the month.

Not everything they had in their space will be for sale, but they will be posting the available furniture and technology online before the sale.

On Dec. 30, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., people can browse and buy. Anything left from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. will be free to take or it will be donated.

Jazmin Gorski, Campfire Coworks co-founder, said they will be switching to an online platform that will help small businesses and the digital economy.

“We needed to make a decision when the building was closing, and it just made sense for us, where our priorities and our values are, moving towards helping small businesses and the digital economy,” said Gorski. “It made sense that at this time would be a good clean break to kind of change and shift gears.”

They will be hosting an open discussion about Revcore.io, their new digital platform, on Dec. 29 at 7 a.m.

