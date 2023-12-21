2003 Westwood girls’ basketball team reunites to commemorate 20th anniversary of state championship

Annie (Perry) Skewis now serves as the Patriots’ head coach
By Kevin McNulty
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:01 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Saturday marked a celebration of the team that brought Westwood its only state championship in school history, the 2003 Patriots girls’ basketball team, led by legendary head coach Tom Hammar.

“This group of young ladies was just a dream come true,” Hammar said. “It was my privilege to be their coach.”

The 2003 patriots finished that season with a record of 27-1, the best mark of Hammar’s 39-year coaching career.

Gathered to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their historic run, the memories came flooding back.

“I can’t remember what I had yesterday for dinner, but i can remember almost every play that these guys played during the state championship,” Hammar said.

Although Westwood only stumbled once during the regular season that year, its march to the state title was far from a cake walk.

It took a second half comeback and overtime triumph to knock off St. Ignace, the state’s top-ranked team, in the regional final. The Patriots then took down Traverse City St. Francis, Inkster, and finally Michigan Center in a 35-point rout.

“I always say that prior to getting married and having babies, best two weeks of my life,” Hayley (Eliason) Pap said. “It’s been a lot of fun to come back and celebrate that.”

The legacy of the 2003 team is a lasting one, both at the school and in the community.

In fact, Annie (Perry) Skewis, a vital piece of that championship squad, now serves as the Patriots’ head coach. She led them to a 2-1 start with 25-point win over Manistique Saturday in front of her old teammates and coach

“You always hope as you get older that you are an inspiration to younger players, just younger people in general,” Pap said. “It’s fun to have some sort of legacy to leave behind.”

It’s a good reminder that while the faces and the places may change, but championships live forever.

“It was just a phenomenal run with a phenomenal bunch of young people,” Hammar said. “It’s so nice to see them because they were not only great athletes, but great people and great students.”

