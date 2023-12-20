White Cedar Meadery debuts products at White’s Party Store in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - White Cedar Meadery, a family-owned, Negaunee-based Meadery, now has its products on the shelves in Whites Party Store in Marquette for the first time.

There are three different White Cedar Meadery flavors at the store, including Copper Bee, Maple Apple and Seney Stretch Blueberry.

Mead is an alcoholic beverage made by fermenting honey. White Cedar Meadery Manager Samson Moser said this idea started as a family hobby.

“It’s something that we were interested in learning how to do and as we learned the process of making everything and getting the mead process started,” Samson said. “We realized it was something we could do for the family and help get the product out there.”

Moser said he, his brother and their mother started paperwork to become a business two years ago.

“It’s weird how excited you get and how quickly you get excited, for so long you are worried about getting the next batch done and getting this next form done, then all of a sudden you’re on the shelves, it’s something else,” Moser said.

Moser’s brother Luke said the process of making this type of honey wine is similar to making regular wine, minus one thing.

“Obviously, instead of grapes you use honey, mixing honey and water together and fermenting it until you get to the right bricks, which is a measurement for alcohol content, and then you spice it,” Moser said.

Moser also said he and his brother already have more in the works.

“We’ve got a cedar bud flavor, other holiday flavors, lots of different plans because my mother is always coming up with interesting stuff, so I imagine there will be more stuff in the future,” Moser said.

Moser said their alcoholic beverage is $18 per bottle. The brothers said they are contacting more wine stores and breweries to get their products in more places.

