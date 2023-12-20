Upper Michigan Today is All Booked UP, Olympian Nick Baumgartner releasing book January 9
Upper Michigan Today Wednesday, December 20
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Snowboarder Nick Baumgartner is sharing his journey to Olympic glory in a soon-to-be-released memoir.
“Gold from Iron” looks into Baumgartner’s life, the failures that led to his success, and inspiration along the way to the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
It’s an All Booked UP day on Upper Michigan Today on Wednesday. Baumgartner, along with Marty Achatz and Andrea Marsh of the Peter White Public Library, stop by for a literary conversation.
But first, Tia Trudgeon and Shannon Konoske share stories of the day.
Back to All Booked UP... Achatz and Marsh recap December’s read, “A Christmas Memory” by Truman Capote...
...before revealing next month’s pick, “When Breath Becomes Air” by Paul Kalanithi.
A conversation about Christmas memories over fruitcake...
...before diving into Baumgartner’s “Gold From Iron”.
“Gold From Iron” is set to be released on January 9.
You can purchase it at major retailers and preorder it online at amazon.com and nick-baumgartner.com.
