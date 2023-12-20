Upper Michigan Today is All Booked UP, Olympian Nick Baumgartner releasing book January 9

Upper Michigan Today Wednesday, December 20
Marty Achatz and Nick Baumgartner join Tia Trudgeon and Shannon Konoske on Upper Michigan Today.
Marty Achatz and Nick Baumgartner join Tia Trudgeon and Shannon Konoske on Upper Michigan Today.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Snowboarder Nick Baumgartner is sharing his journey to Olympic glory in a soon-to-be-released memoir.

“Gold from Iron” looks into Baumgartner’s life, the failures that led to his success, and inspiration along the way to the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

It’s an All Booked UP day on Upper Michigan Today on Wednesday. Baumgartner, along with Marty Achatz and Andrea Marsh of the Peter White Public Library, stop by for a literary conversation.

But first, Tia Trudgeon and Shannon Konoske share stories of the day.

TV6 Assignment Editor Shannon Konoske joins Tia Trudgeon on Upper Michigan Today to share stories of the day.

Back to All Booked UP... Achatz and Marsh recap December’s read, “A Christmas Memory” by Truman Capote...

Marty Achatz and Andrea Marsh of the Peter White Public Library chat about Truman Capote's "A Christmas Memory" on Upper Michigan Today.

...before revealing next month’s pick, “When Breath Becomes Air” by Paul Kalanithi.

Marty Achatz and Andrea Marsh of the Peter White Public Library chat about Paul Kalanithi's "When Breath Becomes Air" on Upper Michigan Today.

A conversation about Christmas memories over fruitcake...

Andrea Marsh, Marty Achatz, and Nick Baumgartner join Tia Trudgeon and Shannon Konoske on Upper Michigan Today to chat about Christmas memories & try fruitcake.

...before diving into Baumgartner’s “Gold From Iron”.

Olympic Gold Medalist Nick Baumgartner stops by Upper Michigan Today to talk about his upcoming book release.
“Gold From Iron” is set to be released on January 9.

You can purchase it at major retailers and preorder it online at amazon.com and nick-baumgartner.com.

