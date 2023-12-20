UPPCO donates $10,000 to TV6 Canathon

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Power Company, or UPPCO, is making another generous donation to the TV6 Canthon.

Tuesday afternoon, they presented a check to TV6 for $10,000 at their offices in Ishpeming.

Each year, UPPCO sets aside part of its annual budget to give back to the community. This year, they saw the tremendous need in the community as food costs continue to rise.

“We do donations and sponsorships throughout the community for various events, organizations and causes and the Canathon is something that touches so many communities within our service territory, and it makes such a big difference for a lot of people that it’s important for us to donate,” said Linday Bean, UPPCO communications specialist.

Donations will help local food pantries stock up and serve those in need for the next several months.

