TV6 Investigates: Why people become firefighters and how departments can recruit more members

UPPER PENINSULA Mich. (WLUC) - Many people in fire departments across the U.P. say there used to be a waiting list to join but that’s not the case anymore.

For many, joining a fire department is a family tradition. Like Cory Frisk, the chief of the L’Anse Volunteer Fire Department.

“My grandfather was in the fire service and my dad was in the fire service which led me to kind of hang around and be at the fire station with them. Growing up you always anticipate and wanted to do that when we were of age and could help and give back to the community,” said Frisk.

But as time has gone, fewer people are becoming firefighters, leaving departments with an older average age.

“So we’re trying to get our families involved and go back to the way that we used to do things and bringing our families around to our department events and community events that we have going on – trying to encourage the youth to see what being part of a department means and the camaraderie that comes along with it,” said Frisk.

Frisk says he’s one of the youngest in his department and like so many departments across the U.P., younger people are needed because they can run into a building to save someone.

“We got a lot of very experienced men and women that are firemen that do wonderful work for us. But it’s also nice to be teaching somebody during this time and bringing them up through their ranks so they can learn and continue this great service that we provide,” said Frisk.

But some people who don’t come from a family of volunteer firefighters don’t always know it’s an option.

“I don’t think the opportunity has ever like been presented to me in a way that’s like been like easy steps to follow to become a volunteer firefighter,” said Lauren Mauser, an NMU student.

The Michigan State Firemen’s Association says departments go into schools to raise awareness – like the Stephenson Volunteer Fire Department.

“We have a very close relationship with our schools and we tend to recruit a lot of people from the school system who go on to do their initial training for free through the volunteer agencies and then move on to a paid professional department after that,” said Jen Bastien, the public information officer for Stephenson Volunteer Fire Department.

Bastien says that relationship helps bring in new, younger generations. But she believes there’s another tool departments can use to reach younger people.

“I think social media is definitely a tool that needs to be leveraged more with the volunteer fire departments. Just making those connections and establishing those relationships with the younger population would do wonders for recruitment and retention,” said Bastien.

As long as there are volunteer departments in our areas, there will always be a need for firefighters. If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter click here.

To read more about what it takes to be a volunteer firefighter and the shortage in the U.P. check out Part 1: TV6 Investigates: A shortage of volunteer firefighters and how you can help

