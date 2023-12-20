TV6 Evening News Team rings bells for the Salvation Army

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Some familiar faces were ringing bells for the Salvation Army on Wednesday.

Evening anchors Cody Boyer and Grace Blair and meteorologist Noel Navarro spent some time ringing bells at the Negaunee Super One Foods to raise money for the Salvation Army.

They were there trying to help the Salvation Army reach its earning goal of $70k for this year. The Red Kettle Campaign will be going on until Saturday.

Members of the TV6 Morning News team will be at the Negaunee Super One ringing bells on Thursday.

Stop by to see Elizabeth Peterson, Tia Trudgeon and Chief Meteorologist Jennifer Perez from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Stay tuned to see which TV6 News team earns more money for the Salvation Army.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.