Testing sewage for COVID-19 helps health departments

Testing wastewater for the presence of COVID-19 can help health departments anticipate...
Testing wastewater for the presence of COVID-19 can help health departments anticipate outbreaks and put preventative measures in place(wluc)
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - COVID-19 cases in the Upper Peninsula are the highest they’ve ever been, according to data from community sewage.

The Escanaba Wastewater Treatment plant is one of 20 sites across the Western U.P. collecting raw sewage samples for COVID-19 testing.

Bette Premo manages the project for U.P. testing company, White Water Associates.

“We have the ability to actually detect this virus in the community before it might even be reported or somebody goes to the hospital or something like that,” Premo said. “It’s a great way to give health departments pre-knowledge about, what’s happening in terms of a particular virus or an infectious disease.”

Collecting raw sewage used to be a much more hands-on process. Now, the wastewater treatment plant in Escanaba has machines programmed to electronically extract a sample from the sewage every six minutes.

Wastewater technicians then package the raw sewage and set it aside to be picked up by Premo for her lab. After White Water Associates tests each sample, results are sent to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, local health departments and the CDC.

A spokesperson for MDHHS said this testing helps monitor almost all of Michigan.

“Since nearly 70% of Michigan residents rely on public wastewater systems, monitoring those systems provides data on COVID-19 transmission in a large proportion of Michigan’s population,” they said.

Premo said her lab isn’t stopping with COVID. In January, it will begin testing for Norovirus and RSV.

Click here to go to the Michigan COVID-19 Wastewater Testing Dashboard and here for more information on Michigan’s wastewater surveillance for COVID-19 program.

