State of Michigan passes bills to address nursing shortage

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan recently passed a set of bills to reduce staffing pressures for nurses in the state.

House Bills 4885 and 4923 were signed by Gov. Whitmer this month. The bills amend the Public Health Code to allow for the training and registration of medication aides. Medication aides will administer medicine to nursing home patients, giving certified nursing aides more time to care for patients’ other needs.

Nursing homes say the legislation will help ease the nursing shortage in the state.

“This is something that we’ve been clamoring for for about five years now,” said Wayne Johnson, Norlite Nursing Center administrator. “A lot of legislative effort here with staff shortages that are everywhere across the nation. I think overall, facilities across the state are certainly celebrating knowing that this is one way of alleviating the staff shortage.”

Michigan is the 39th state to allow the training and registration of medication aides.

