‘Sounds of Holiday Strings’ performance planned in Munising

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The sounds of holiday strings are coming to Munising on Thursday evening.

The Marquette Symphony Orchestra Chamber Strings will perform ‘Sounds of Holiday Strings’ at Gallery Coffee Company. The show starts at 7:00 p.m.

Admission is free, but donations will be accepted for the Roam Community Foundation.

The 14-member ensemble will perform holiday songs and medleys. This will be the MSO Chamber Strings’ third show in Munising.

The full Marquette Symphony Orchestra returns to Kaufman Auditorium on Saturday, Jan. 20.

