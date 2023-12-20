Secrets from Strega Nonna: Chef shares traditional Sardinian pasta recipe
Upper Michigan Today Tuesday, December 19
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Downtown Negaunee restaurant invites you on a culinary journey with a themed dinner.
Strega Nonna is hosting “Inspired by Sardegna” on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights to give Yoopers a taste of the regional Italian Cuisine.
Upper Michigan Today took its show on the road to Strega Nonna for a taste of the upcoming dinner, plus to learn more about the restaurant’s full schedule of happenings.
Tia Trudgeon and Pavlina Osta chat with Strega Nonna Owner/Chef Rachael Grossman about what’s to come for the remainder of December and January.
Next, Upper Michigan Today heads back into the kitchen to make a unique pasta dish: culurgiones.
For the pasta dough:
¾ cup semolina flour (plus extra for dusting pans)
½ cup all-purpose flour (plus extra for kneading and rolling)
½ cup boiling water (plus extra for adjusting)
1 tablespoon olive oil.
For the filling:
3 LBs Yukon gold potatoes, peeled, quartered, boiled, riced or mashed, and cooled
1 LB casizolu cheese (You can sub a blend of other cheeses if these are unavailable, like fontina, Parmigiano, and romano)
1⁄4 LB pecorino cheese
fresh mint sprigs, chopped
salt and pepper.
For the sauce:
1 large onion, minced
2 carrots, minced
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 sprig rosemary
1 sprig sage
1/8 cup red wine
20 oz can whole San Marzano tomatoes
salt, pepper
1/8 c olive oil.
Heading out of the kitchen and into the bar... Grossman shows Upper Michigan Today how to make a Pimm’s Cup cocktail.
1/4 cup chopped fruit and cucumbers (grapefruit, oranges, lemons, grapes, berries, etc. a seasonal mix.)
1.5 oz Pimms no. 1
1.5 oz fresh squeezed lemon juice
1 oz simple syrup (thyme or mint simple syrup is even better)
ice
soda water to top
mint sprigs for garnish.
Helen Grossman leads a short yoga flow.
You can join her for yoga and brunch on January 6.
“Inspired by Sardegna” is happening Dec. 21-23 with seatings available from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. and costs $75 per person.
You can learn more about Strega Nonna and its upcoming events at strega.fun.
