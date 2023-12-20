Secrets from Strega Nonna: Chef shares traditional Sardinian pasta recipe

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Downtown Negaunee restaurant invites you on a culinary journey with a themed dinner.

Strega Nonna is hosting “Inspired by Sardegna” on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights to give Yoopers a taste of the regional Italian Cuisine.

Upper Michigan Today took its show on the road to Strega Nonna for a taste of the upcoming dinner, plus to learn more about the restaurant’s full schedule of happenings.

Tia Trudgeon and Pavlina Osta chat with Strega Nonna Owner/Chef Rachael Grossman about what’s to come for the remainder of December and January.

Next, Upper Michigan Today heads back into the kitchen to make a unique pasta dish: culurgiones.

For the pasta dough:

¾ cup semolina flour (plus extra for dusting pans)

½ cup all-purpose flour (plus extra for kneading and rolling)

½ cup boiling water (plus extra for adjusting)

1 tablespoon olive oil.

For the filling:

3 LBs Yukon gold potatoes, peeled, quartered, boiled, riced or mashed, and cooled

1 LB casizolu cheese (You can sub a blend of other cheeses if these are unavailable, like fontina, Parmigiano, and romano)

1⁄4 LB pecorino cheese

fresh mint sprigs, chopped

salt and pepper.

For the sauce:

1 large onion, minced

2 carrots, minced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 sprig rosemary

1 sprig sage

1/8 cup red wine

20 oz can whole San Marzano tomatoes

salt, pepper

1/8 c olive oil.

Heading out of the kitchen and into the bar... Grossman shows Upper Michigan Today how to make a Pimm’s Cup cocktail.

1/4 cup chopped fruit and cucumbers (grapefruit, oranges, lemons, grapes, berries, etc. a seasonal mix.)

1.5 oz Pimms no. 1

1.5 oz fresh squeezed lemon juice

1 oz simple syrup (thyme or mint simple syrup is even better)

ice

soda water to top

mint sprigs for garnish.

Helen Grossman leads a short yoga flow.

You can join her for yoga and brunch on January 6.

“Inspired by Sardegna” is happening Dec. 21-23 with seatings available from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. and costs $75 per person.

You can learn more about Strega Nonna and its upcoming events at strega.fun.

