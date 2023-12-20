Retro Rental to rebrand as ‘Cosmic Cards & Curiosities’, relocate to Houghton

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) -A Hancock-based business is moving to a new location in Houghton and is also changing its name.

The former shop ‘Retro Rental’ will be operating under a new name, ‘Cosmic Cards and Curiosities’. It will be located in Unit Three of the Portage Plaza, across from the Copper Country Mall.

“Our plans are to have everything set up and operational as soon as we can,” says Cosmic Cards & Curiosities Co-Owner Charles Cleveland-Hill. “That way, people can get to know about the new location, and we can start bringing a new vibe to the people who have enjoyed our store for so long.”

The restructured business will continue to offer video games, tabletop gaming, arcade machines, and the Magic Moon Apothecary. However, it will no longer offer repair services and event space will be limited to small party rentals, due to the smaller size of the new location.

During the pandemic, Retro Rental moved from its former location in Laurium to its current location in Hancock. Cleveland-Hill believes that it is time for a new shift.

“We had to parse things down a bit too, because times are not always the best,” continued Cleveland-Hill. “So, you have to pivot. And you have to come up with new ways to make businesses successful in the climate that we’re in right now.”

Customers have until the end of the month to shop at the Hancock location on Quincy Street before it closes.

