Partridge Creek Compost to start curbside compost pickup

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Partridge Creek Compost is working on a curbside composting program.

They plan to pick up from households and businesses weekly.

They will provide the service to 25 new homes and/or businesses each month until they reach their capacity or run out of interested parties.

You just put your Partridge Creek composting bucket on the curb so it can be collected.

Phil Carter, Partridge Creek Compost business director, said composting is an easy step to be in harmony with the environment and the ecosystem.

Carter says if organic matter gets thrown into the landfill it essentially fossilizes and releases methane into the atmosphere.

“In contrast, when that same material is composted, it turns into a really nutrient-dense healthy soil amendment that can help grow new food and it sequesters carbon in the process and it almost completely eliminates the methane going into the atmosphere,” said Carter.

If you’re interested in joining, sign up at PartridgeCreekCompost.org by the end of this year. They will let you know by Jan. 10 if yours is one of the 25 houses chosen for the first month.

Services are $28/month for a weekly curbside service.

