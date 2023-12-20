New state law requires dental assessment for school children

By Blake Rierson
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The next school year seems far away, but parents looking to enroll their children in kindergarten or first grade need to start planning a dentist appointment soon.

A new law signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Dec. 14 requires the students in that age group to have a dental assessment within six months of registering for school.

However, according to John Fornetti Dental’s Chief of Marketing and Recruitment Sara Wentzel, the dental industry is experiencing a shortage of staff. She says parents should act now.

“A lot of offices aren’t taking new patients. I’m happy to say that we are,” said Wentzel. “Also, ask the dental office if there is a sooner than later list, a cancelation list and they will contact you if an appointment opens up to get your child in sooner.”

In the meantime, Wentzel recommends that parents limit the amount of processed sugars kids get from soda or candy. Toddlers can get into the habit of brushing teeth by practicing on stuffed animals or dolls.

Wentzel says certain vegetables can act as substitutes for toothbrushes in a pinch.

“If, for some reason, your child is not really going for the whole brushing thing, or you need to maybe clean their teeth intermittently throughout the day, natural toothbrushes are celery, carrots and broccoli,” said Wentzel.

Governor Whitmer’s office says the program will serve 112,000 kindergarteners across Michigan.

