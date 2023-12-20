New marijuana growing facility ‘grows’ in Marquette

North Coast Cultivators
North Coast Cultivators(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:14 PM EST
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new marijuana growing facility is amping up production in Marquette.

On Tuesday, the Marquette City Planning Commission approved a Marijuana Grower Class C license for 1917 Enterprise St. The location is operated by North Coast Cultivators, which provides marijuana for U.P. dispensaries like the Fire Station, Melo Cannabis and Whacky Jackz. North Coast Cultivators will soon be able to grow more plants than its previous Class B license allowed.

North Coast Cultivators says this will help the company keep growing in a highly competitive market.

“I think it’ll be a great step forward towards bringing new strain diversity and getting product on shelves that customers are actually excited about,” said Meghan Poglese, North Coast Cultivators co-owner.

North Coast Cultivators still has to finalize its license with the State of Michigan, but it expects to start growing new plants in the next 30 days.

