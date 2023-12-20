Mild winter start, then a warm-up towards Christmas

Light wintry showers before a warm holiday weekend -- potential highs up to 50 degrees.
Light wintry showers before a warm, mostly wet holiday weekend -- potential highs up to 50 degrees.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NWS alerts in effect HERE.

It’s a drier, milder stretch to the first days of winter in the U.P. as high pressure builds over the Canadian Shield midweek across the region. On Friday, a Northern Plains system pushes through and brushes Upper Michigan with overall light rain and snow showers before waning Saturday morning. Then, a Central Plains system brings impacting showers this holiday weekend -- mainly rain Christmas Eve through Christmas Day, with wet snow possible in the mix west.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy isolated flurries, patchy freezing drizzle; east winds gusting 20 mph

>Lows: 10s/20

Thursday, Winter Begins: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with isolated rain/snow mix, patchy drizzle; southeast winds gusting 20 mph

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered light rain and snow

>Highs: 30s/40

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain and showers early, tapering off in the afternoon; mild

>Highs: 40

Sunday, Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy with rain/snow mix late; warmer and windy late

>Highs: 40s/50

Monday, Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain; rain/snow mix and wet snow west; warm and windy

>Highs: 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with rain; rain/snow mix west; cooler and breezy

>Highs: 30s/40

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain/snow mix; cooler

>Highs: 30s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights Generic
Elderly man found dead in home in Hancock Township, evidence of foul play present
Margaret Kempainen and Jacob Kempainen were arrested in connection to a Houghton County...
2 arrested in Iowa in connection to murder of Hancock Township man
animal cruelty graphic
UPDATE: Marquette County couple accused of animal abandonment arrested in Oakland County
A shortage of U.P. volunteer firefighters.
TV6 Investigates: A shortage of volunteer firefighters and how you can help
Francis Destrampe (left) has been missing since midnight Saturday.
UPDATE: Missing 80-year-old man found dead in Baraga County

Latest News

Light wintry showers before a warm, mostly wet holiday weekend -- potential highs up to 50...
Mild winter start, then a warm-up towards Christmas
wet holiday
Isolated flurries then mild stretch before a wet Christmas
wet holiday
Isolated flurries then active for the holiday
Above seasonal temperatures towards the start of winter -- rain, snow chances to pick up...
Mild pattern as winter approaches Thursday