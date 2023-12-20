Mild winter start, then a warm-up towards Christmas
Light wintry showers before a warm holiday weekend -- potential highs up to 50 degrees.
It’s a drier, milder stretch to the first days of winter in the U.P. as high pressure builds over the Canadian Shield midweek across the region. On Friday, a Northern Plains system pushes through and brushes Upper Michigan with overall light rain and snow showers before waning Saturday morning. Then, a Central Plains system brings impacting showers this holiday weekend -- mainly rain Christmas Eve through Christmas Day, with wet snow possible in the mix west.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy isolated flurries, patchy freezing drizzle; east winds gusting 20 mph
>Lows: 10s/20
Thursday, Winter Begins: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with isolated rain/snow mix, patchy drizzle; southeast winds gusting 20 mph
>Highs: 30s
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered light rain and snow
>Highs: 30s/40
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain and showers early, tapering off in the afternoon; mild
>Highs: 40
Sunday, Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy with rain/snow mix late; warmer and windy late
>Highs: 40s/50
Monday, Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain; rain/snow mix and wet snow west; warm and windy
>Highs: 40s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with rain; rain/snow mix west; cooler and breezy
>Highs: 30s/40
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain/snow mix; cooler
>Highs: 30s
