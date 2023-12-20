Mild winter start, then a warm-up towards Christmas

NWS alerts in effect HERE.

It’s a drier, milder stretch to the first days of winter in the U.P. as high pressure builds over the Canadian Shield midweek across the region. On Friday, a Northern Plains system pushes through and brushes Upper Michigan with overall light rain and snow showers before waning Saturday morning. Then, a Central Plains system brings impacting showers this holiday weekend -- mainly rain Christmas Eve through Christmas Day, with wet snow possible in the mix west.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy isolated flurries, patchy freezing drizzle; east winds gusting 20 mph

>Lows: 10s/20

Thursday, Winter Begins: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with isolated rain/snow mix, patchy drizzle; southeast winds gusting 20 mph

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered light rain and snow

>Highs: 30s/40

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain and showers early, tapering off in the afternoon; mild

>Highs: 40

Sunday, Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy with rain/snow mix late; warmer and windy late

>Highs: 40s/50

Monday, Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain; rain/snow mix and wet snow west; warm and windy

>Highs: 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with rain; rain/snow mix west; cooler and breezy

>Highs: 30s/40

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain/snow mix; cooler

>Highs: 30s

