MediaBrew wraps up ‘Christmas is for Veterans’

By Michael Sobeck
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Wrapping up its 21st annual ‘Christmas is for Veterans’ gift drive, MediaBrew Communications loaded up bags full of everyday items for veterans.

They were delivered to residents at the Jacobetti Home for Veterans. MediaBrew Communications Market Manager Mark Evans said the success of this gift drive is all thanks to the community.

“Our veterans need to be remembered every day, but at this time of the year, a lot of them over at the Jacobetti home are without any family. They don’t have that niece or nephew who can run and get them those extra items. These are important that way and it’s just that remembrance and recognition of their service,” said Evans.

Donations dropped off at the radio station by listeners ranged from soaps and other hygiene care products to high-quality household items that vets don’t get every day.

Jacobetti Home for Veterans Volunteer and Donation Coordinator Sarah Johnson said she is proud of the U.P. community.

“It’s heartwarming, it’s overwhelming, it’s beautiful. It is incredible to work somewhere where we can always provide the very best to the veterans that live there,” said Johnson.

Facility Administrator Ron Oja said these items allow veterans a more home-like environment. He also said he enjoys seeing the effort of the community come together.

“It’s really just seeing the full circle of it, knowing that there is not going to be a need, there is not going to be a want, and that we are going to satisfy those items that may come up,” said Oja.

Oja also said these donations go a long way and encourage people to volunteer their time.

