Marquette County Sheriff shares recommended items for emergency preparedness on wintry roads
TV6′s Tia Trudgeon talks to Sheriff Greg Zyburt about winter road safety.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Though the Upper Peninsula is experiencing seasonably warm temperatures, it’s best to be prepared for an impending winter storm during this time of year.
TV6′s Tia Trudgeon stopped by the Marquette County Sheriff’s Department to chat with Sheriff Greg Zyburt about winter emergency preparedness.
Zyburt recommends putting together a kit to keep in your car and adds that your choice of clothing also impacts your preparedness.
If you’re heading to the airport for a vacation, for example, you should still keep winter gear in your car in case you get stuck on the side of the road along the way.
Items Zyburt recommends keeping in your car during winter include, but are not limited to:
winter clothing (jacket, boots, hat, gloves)
tow strap
jumper cables
flares and/or flashlight
candle
lighter
food/water
sand/salt/cat litter
shovel
first aid kit
sharp tools.
