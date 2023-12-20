Marquette County Sheriff shares recommended items for emergency preparedness on wintry roads

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Though the Upper Peninsula is experiencing seasonably warm temperatures, it’s best to be prepared for an impending winter storm during this time of year.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon stopped by the Marquette County Sheriff’s Department to chat with Sheriff Greg Zyburt about winter emergency preparedness.

Zyburt recommends putting together a kit to keep in your car and adds that your choice of clothing also impacts your preparedness.

If you’re heading to the airport for a vacation, for example, you should still keep winter gear in your car in case you get stuck on the side of the road along the way.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon talks to Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt about preparing your car for the winter roads in case of an emergency.

Items Zyburt recommends keeping in your car during winter include, but are not limited to:

winter clothing (jacket, boots, hat, gloves)

tow strap

jumper cables

flares and/or flashlight

candle

lighter

food/water

sand/salt/cat litter

shovel

first aid kit

sharp tools.

