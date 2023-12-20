Marquette County Board approves grant application for $8.5 million K.I. Sawyer water infrastructure upgrades

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday night, the Marquette County Board unanimously approved moving forward with a grant application with the Michigan Department of Environment Great Lakes and Energy or (EGLE).

This for a project to upgrade the water infrastructure in K.I. Sawyer. The grant is for $8.5 million and comes from the drinking water state revolving fund. Airport Manager Duane DuRay says this is a rare opportunity for the K.I. Sawyer Community.

“There is some bill funding that came through the state. This was pretty much a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get a significant amount of money to improve our water department and our distribution system,” DuRay said.

That $8.5 million comes with a 50% local match coming from a loan from EGLE and the USDA. Part of the upgrades includes increasing water rates to make the water system funding more sustainable.

“With this project is going to come a water rate increase and we understand the impact it’s going to have on the local community, and we are looking at ways that we can work with the community to make this work better. There may be some adjustments that we can make as we move forward,” DuRay said.

That increase could see water rates go from $6.91 per 1,000 gallons to $12.75. The average water bill would go from $24.88 to $45.90.

Some members of the county board said they’d approve the grant application but don’t like raising rates that drastically. DuRay also said the timeline is aggressive and work could begin next summer if everything goes smoothly.

